Libo-Rongjiang expressway in SW China's Guizhou opens to traffic

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 11, 2019 shows a section of Libo-Rongjiang expressway in southwest China's Guizhou Province. Opened to traffic on Friday, the expressway is about 67 kilometers long and has a design speed of 80 kilometers per hour. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

