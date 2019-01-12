At least 1 injured in U.S. mall shooting

At least one person was shot and wounded at a shopping mall in the U.S. state of New Jersey on Friday night, media here reported.



The incident took place at the food court of the Newport Center Mall in Jersey City at around 6 p.m. local time (2300 GMT), local police was quoted as saying, adding that the victim was found to have wounds in the limbs.



The mall was evacuated as police started to investigate. There was no information about any suspect yet.



Some reports said that up to three people were shot and injured in the incident, and two of them went to a local hospital by themselves.

