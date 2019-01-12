Tibet to strengthen railway construction in 2019

Photo taken on Oct. 16, 2018 shows the construction site of the Lhasa-Nyingchi section of the Sichuan-Tibet Railway in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. In 2018, an investment of 4.2 billion yuan (623 million U.S. dollars) was made in railway construction in the region. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)

Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region will continue to strengthen railway construction in 2019, according to the ongoing second session of the 11th People's Congress of the region.The region will continue to enhance planning and construction on the Sichuan-Tibet Railway and improve related services. It will also accelerate construction on the Lhasa-Nyingchi section of the Sichuan-Tibet Railway, said Qizhala, chairman of the regional government.Last year, an investment of 4.2 billion yuan (623 million U.S. dollars) was made in railway construction in the region. Track laying work on the Lhasa-Nyingchi section began in the second half of 2018.The Lhasa-Nyingchi railway's construction work began in 2014, and it will help improve the railway network as well as transportation infrastructure along the railway, pushing forward the economic and social development in the region.

