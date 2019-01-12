2019 CES shows new motivations for cooperation with China

At the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES), cooperation with China is not a fresh topic, and this year's fair in Las Vegas showed new motivations for teaming up with China.



"China is now transformed from Made in China into Created in China. Combined with our Italian design, these all contribute to build up our strong competitiveness, which brings many opportunities," Italian jewelry designer Marco Dal Maso told Xinhua on Thursday.



Maso teamed up with his Chinese partner Mats Wang, an internet veteran, and created in 2015 a smart jewelry brand Totwoo, which shined for the first time at the CES this year after winning numerous international jewelry industry awards.



The most famous feature of Totwoo smart jewelry is that people can send love code to each other by tapping the jewelry and the jewelry will flash and vibrate when it receives the code.



At the Las Vegas Convention Center on Wednesday, Totwoo launched its newest collection "Lucky Clover," which combines designs with Chinese characteristics and modern technologies.



Maso emphasized that in his eyes, China has changed from a huge market and world factory to an innovation center providing opportunities for international entrepreneurs, saying that he "would like to introduce more Italian designers to China to create more beautiful and innovative products in the world."



The current global manufacture chain makes it clear that innovation would be more difficult without China.



At the 2019 CES, Meituan, a Chinese food-delivery leader, signed strategic cooperation agreements with French automotive supplier Valeo, U.S. artificial intelligence (AI) computing and semiconductors company NVIDIA, and Italian design company for the automotive industry Icona.



Wang Puzhong, senior vice president of Meituan, said that in the cooperation aimed at developing autonomous delivery technologies, Valeo will supply components, including engines and sensors, for Meituan's autonomous delivery vehicles; NVIDIA will provide technical support for autonomous delivery research and development as well as trial operations, while Icona will be the design partner for autonomous delivery robots and vehicles.



"China has a huge market and is of great importance to NVIDIA," said Murali Gopalakrishna, head of product management from Autonomous Machines Department of NVIDIA.



"Nvidia has launched cooperation with Chinese partners since 2013, including Meituan, JD-X and Cainiao," Gopalakrishna added.



In the same exhibition hall, SoundAI Technology Co. has a very tiny booth, but the company, which focuses on leading technologies in acoustics and AI interactions including chip design and manufacture, has some big names like Microsoft as its international strategic partners.



"Even the world's biggest and most renowned company in acoustics AI field wants to cooperate with us because we provide chips to every one of two AI loudspeakers made in China," said Jason Gu, vice president of the company.



"In the field of acoustics AI, we all have lots of technology problems to resolve," he said, adding that "we must keep an open mind, because we can only create a future by working together."

