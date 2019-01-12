Exhibition "Shape-Shifter: the Multiverse of Wallce Chan" held in HK

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/1/12 19:03:34

Photo taken on Jan. 11, 2019 shows artworks on an exhibition named "Shape-Shifter: the Multiverse of Wallce Chan" at Christie's Gallery in Hong Kong, south China. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaochu)


 

Wallce Chan is seen on an exhibition named "Shape-Shifter: the Multiverse of Wallce Chan" at Christie's Gallery in Hong Kong, south China, Jan. 11, 2019. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaochu)


 

Wallace Chan poses for a photo with his artwork on an exhibition named "Shape-Shifter: the Multiverse of Wallce Chan" at Christie's Gallery in Hong Kong, south China, Jan. 11, 2019. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaochu)


 

Photo taken on Jan. 11, 2019 shows an artwork on an exhibition named "Shape-Shifter: the Multiverse of Wallce Chan" at Christie's Gallery in Hong Kong, south China. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaochu)


 

Photo taken on Jan. 11, 2019 shows artworks on an exhibition named "Shape-Shifter: the Multiverse of Wallce Chan" at Christie's Gallery in Hong Kong, south China. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaochu)


 

Photo taken on Jan. 11, 2019 shows an artwork on an exhibition named "Shape-Shifter: the Multiverse of Wallce Chan" at Christie's Gallery in Hong Kong, south China. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaochu)


 

A visitor views an artwork on an exhibition named "Shape-Shifter: the Multiverse of Wallce Chan" at Christie's Gallery in Hong Kong, south China, Jan. 11, 2019. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaochu)


 

Posted in: CHINA
