View of famous landmarks in Kashan, Iran

Photo taken on Jan. 10, 2019 shows a view of Agha Bozorg Mosque in Kashan, Iran. (Xinhua/Ahmad Halabisaz)

Tourists take photos as they visit Borujerdi House Museum in Kashan, Iran, Jan. 10, 2019. The Borujerdi House built in 1857 is a famous landmark and sample of Persian traditional residential architecture. (Xinhua/Ahmad Halabisaz)

A tourist visits Borujerdi House Museum in Kashan, Iran, Jan. 10, 2019. The Borujerdi House built in 1857 is a famous landmark and sample of Persian traditional residential architecture. (Xinhua/Ahmad Halabisaz)