At least 20 wounded in Paris bakery explosion: report

Photo: VCG

A huge gas explosion in central Paris injured at least 20 people on Saturday, of whom two were in critical condition, Le Figaro newspaper reported.The explosion occurred at around 9 a.m. (0800 GMT) in a closed bakery on the Rue de Trevise in the 9th district of Paris due to a suspected gas leak.According to the report, passers-by were among the injured. Seven were seriously hurt and 11 others suffered slight wounds. Three firemen who were called to the scene were also seriously injured.Television images showed the huge blast blew out the entire ground floor of the building. Hundreds of meters away, shop windows were shattered and other buildings were also damaged by the powerful explosion."The situation is now under control. The human casualties will be heavy, serious ... All our services are mobilized," said French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner, who rushed to the site.He added that more than 200 firefighters and 100 police officers have been deployed.