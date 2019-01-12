Myanmar suffers trade deficit of over 900 mln USD in over three months

Myanmar suffered 981.6 million US dollars of trade deficit as of Jan. 4 in present fiscal year 2018-2019 which started in October, according to the figures from the Commerce Ministry on Saturday.



The total trade deficit showed slight decrease compared to the same period in last fiscal year 2017-2018 when it showed over 1.2 billion US dollars.



From Oct. 1, 2018 to Jan. 4 this year, the country's total foreign trade reached 8.43 billion US dollars, with 3.72 billion US dollars export and 4.7 billion US dollars import.



The country's foreign trade deficit totaled 3.97 billion US dollars in last fiscal year 2017-2018.



The trade authorities are exerting efforts to boost the country's exports as well as to reduce the imported luxury commodities to decrease the trade deficit.



The country mainly exports agricultural products, animal products, fisheries, minerals, forest products, finished industrial goods to foreign countries while capital goods, intermediate goods and consumer goods are imported into the country.

