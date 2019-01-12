Huawei ends employment of manager detained in Poland following allegations of violating local law

A snapshot of a Huawei’s stall at an international exhibition. Photo: IC

Huawei has decided to terminate the employment of Wang Weijing, who was arrested on suspicion of breaking Polish law, the company said in a statement on Saturday.The decision came after media reported Friday that Poland has arrested a Huawei employee for allegedly conducting espionage."Huawei has decided to terminate the employment of Wang Weijing, who was arrested on suspicion of breaking Polish law. His alleged actions have no relation to the company,” according to the statement sent to the Global Times on Saturday.Huawei further explained that in accordance with the terms and conditions of Huawei’s labor contract, the company has made the decision because the incident in question has brought Huawei into disrepute.Reuters reported that the country's Internal Security Agency detained a Chinese citizen and a former Polish security official on January 8 over spying allegation, citing Stanislaw Zaryn, a spokesman for the Polish security services. The two men have heard charges and will be held for three months. According to the report, the Chinese citizen arrested is a Huawei employee called Wang Weijing.Sources showed that Wang is a sales manager of Huawei in Poland.Huawei complies with all applicable laws and regulations in the countries where it operates, and the company requires every employee to abide by the laws and regulations in the countries where they are based, the statement added.The arrest comes after a high profile case of the detention of Huawei's chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou in Canada at a US request on December 1. She was later released on bail and is scheduled to reappear in court on February 6.The latest incident also comes amid widening scrutiny from Western countries of the tech company, claiming that it poses a national security risk. But Huawei has repeatedly denied this.Global Times