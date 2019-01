National Children's Day marked by opening event at military camp in Thailand

Children visit military vehicles during a public opening event at a military camp marking National Children's Day in Bangkok, Thailand, Jan. 12, 2019. Thailand's National Children's Day is celebrated on every second Saturday in January. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

