19 dead in northwest China coal mine accident

Nineteen miners were killed while another two remained trapped underground after a roof collapse happened in a coal mine in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, according to local authorities early Sunday.



The accident happened around 4:30 p.m. local time Saturday at the Lijiagou coal mine of the Baiji Mining Co., Ltd. in the city of Shenmu. At that time, 87 people were working underground. Sixty-six of them were lifted to safety after the accident.



The search for the last two trapped miners continued. An investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.

