19 dead in northwest China coal mine accident

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/1/13 7:36:27
Nineteen miners were killed while another two remained trapped underground after a roof collapse happened in a coal mine in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, according to local authorities early Sunday.

The accident happened around 4:30 p.m. local time Saturday at the Lijiagou coal mine of the Baiji Mining Co., Ltd. in the city of Shenmu. At that time, 87 people were working underground. Sixty-six of them were lifted to safety after the accident.

The search for the last two trapped miners continued. An investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.

Posted in: SOCIETY
blog comments powered by Disqus