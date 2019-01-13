Chinese search engine giant Sogou wins recognition for AI achievement

Chinese private search engine company Sogou Inc. has been named "Global AI Industry Top Brand of the Year" by International Data Group (IDG), the Massachusetts-based leading technology media, data and marketing services company, Sogou said Friday.



The award is meant to highlight winners' scientific and technological innovation and ability to develop products that enjoy attention from industry authorities, consumer electronics enthusiasts and global media. IDG held an award ceremony covering seven categories on Wednesday in Las Vegas.



Sogou has invested heavily in developing artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and integrated such technologies into its products and services including Sogou Search, Sogou Input Method, and other smart hardware products.



Sogou made its debut at the just-concluded Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, showcasing its AI technologies and products such as facial transfer technology, AI news anchor, smart translation devices.



Based in Beijing, Sogou floated its initial public offering on New York Stock Exchange in November 2017 and its stocks closed at 5.87 US dollars per share on Friday.

