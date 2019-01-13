China reports new African swine fever case in Jiangsu

China has confirmed a new outbreak of African swine fever in its east province of Jiangsu, the Ministry of Agriculture
and Rural Affairs said Saturday.
On two local farms with a total of nearly 69,000 pigs in Siyang County, 2,452 pigs were confirmed infected with the viral disease and 1,369 were dead, the ministry said, citing a China Animal Disease Control Center report.
A team was dispatched to the area immediately, and local authorities have initiated an emergency response to block, cull and disinfect affected pigs.
Transport of all pigs and related products out of or into the blockade zone is forbidden, the ministry added.
African swine fever is believed to infect only pigs, and no humans or other species have thus far been infected.
China reported its first case of the disease in August in the northeast province of Liaoning. Later outbreaks were reported in several other provincial regions.