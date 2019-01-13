Beicang Cultural & Creative Quarter in China's Chongqing attracts people to visit

A staff member decorates the bookshelf in the Beicang Cultural & Creative Quarter in southwest China's Chongqing, Jan. 11, 2019. Beicang Cultural & Creative Quarter, located in Jiangbei District of the southwestern municipality of Chongqing, is renovated from an old textile warehouse. The quarter consists of several sections including a public library, leisure businesses and office areas. It retains the industrial architecture style of the 1950s and 1960s, attracting many people to visit. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

