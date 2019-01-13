Death toll in China coal mine accident rises to 21

The death toll in a coal mine roof collapse in northwest China's Shaanxi Province has risen to 21, as rescuers found another two trapped miners dead Sunday morning.



The accident happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Lijiagou coal mine of the Baiji Mining Co. Ltd. in the city of Shenmu.



At that time, 87 people were working underground. Sixty-six of them were lifted to safety after the accident. An investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.

