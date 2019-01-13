Temasek considers liquidating stakes in health and beauty heavyweight A.S. Watson

Temasek is helping a drugstore giant flaunt its glow. The Singapore state investor may sell some of its 25-percent stake in health and beauty heavyweight A.S. Watson, Reuters says. The retailer's size, moving upmarket in the Chinese mainland, and growth elsewhere in Asia could justify a premium to rivals.



The investment behemoth's 2014 move into A.S. Watson was a bold bet on consumers. It is still the only other significant shareholder in a retail group at the heart of the CK Hutchison conglomerate, founded by Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing. Now the world's largest drugstore chain, the group has outlets in two dozen markets worldwide.



Watson's global reach and growth prospects did not come cheap. Temasek splashed out some $5.7 billion for a quarter of the business and a say on the board, amounting to an enterprise value equivalent to a punchy 13 times that year's EBITDA, Goldman Sachs reckons. Li's reputation for selling at the top, as well as rising competition from e-commerce, made that even bolder. Even today, US peer Walgreens Boots Alliance trades at around nine times this year's forecast EBITDA, Refinitiv data shows.



There are still grounds to justify a rich price tag: The retailer's sales topped 83.9 billion Hong Kong dollar, or $10.7 billion, in the six months to June, up a healthy 14 percent year on year. And the group continues to outperform rival brick-and-mortar chains in terms of profitability, thanks in part to significant own-brand sales. EBITDA margins for health and beauty, for example, have stayed at an impressive 10 percent.



Fast-growing markets like Thailand, Philippines, and Malaysia are powering growth. Moreover, Watson's health and beauty business in China, which accounted for a third of the group's total EBITDA, is also experiencing a revival, with aggressive store expansion, online partnerships, and more white-label goods. The business as a whole managed to increase EBITDA by 13 percent year-on-year in the six months to June, compared to a 7 percent annual contraction in 2017.



Taking some money off the table now is shrewd for Temasek. The question is whether cashed-up private-equity outfits or others will be tempted to the checkout.



The author is Robyn Mak, a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The article was first published on Reuters Breakingviews. bizopinion@globaltimes.com.cn





