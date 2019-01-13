Can insect pet food reduce dogs' carbon pawprint which is twice that of a 4X4 drive car?





Love your dog, but worry about the environmental impact of their meat-heavy diet? Now one British company is offering a solution, feed your pooch insects instead.



It launched a dry dog food on Thursday made from black soldier fly larvae in a bid to tackle the "carbon pawprint" created by pets in the animal-loving nation.



"One of the very best things we can do for the environment is to reduce our meat consumption, but up until now there haven't been many options for our carnivorous four-legged friends," said Tom Neish, the brains behind Yora dog food.



Studies suggest pets consume about a fifth of the world's meat and fish, and a dog's carbon footprint is more than twice that of a 4x4 car, according to Yora.



Compared to beef farming, it said the grubs need just 2 percent of the land and 4 percent of the water to produce each kilogram of protein, which means they generate 96 percent less greenhouse emissions.



Reuters

