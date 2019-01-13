Lying on unexploded WWII shell not a good idea, Dutchman told

Lying down on top of an unexploded World War II shell is "strictly ill-advised," officials on Thursday told a Dutchman who found one in his garden.



The man, from Venlo, in the south of country, spent three and a half hours lying over the device when it started whistling after he discovered it Wednesday evening.



Even after the whistling stopped he did not dare move, but used his mobile phone to call emergency services, security services spokeswoman Veronique Klaassen told AFP.



A defense ministry bomb disposal service team was called to free the man.



"It is strictly ill-advised to lie down on a bomb," she said.



After he found the device, the man had tried to cover it up again with sand, she said.



AFP

