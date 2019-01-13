Attracting private capital is key to AIIB’s future development

A file photo of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) in Beijing. Photo: VCG

Having been launched three years ago, the approved list of members of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has risen from 57 to 93, with the total investment of approved projects exceeding $7.5 billion so far. The multilateral financial institution hopes more capital from the private sector could be included in its infrastructure projects, Laurel Ostfield, AIIB Head of Communications, told the Global Times in a recent interview.The past three years' work has shown the world that AIIB is not a "Chinese bank," but a multilateral development institution with its mission to promote infrastructure construction and economic integration in Asia.The founding of AIIB comes from the need to support filling the massive infrastructure gap for some Asian countries, Ostfield told the Global Times, adding that it's estimated by AIIB that $1.7 trillion is needed per year, to build and maintain the infrastructure across the region.AIIB has approved over $7.5 billion-projects in 13 countries in Asia and Africa, driving almost $40 billion of both public and private capital into areas such as transportation, energy, telecommunications and urban development, according to Jin Liqun, the head of AIIB, at a forum in Beijing at the end of 2018.For example, a recent project AIIB approved was a water supply and sewage management improvement project, carried out in India's Andhra Pradesh where the country has been experiencing rapid urbanization in the past decade, and where the development of basic infrastructure has not been able to keep up with the urban growth.The multilateral financial institution has a large number of business lines including energy and transport in cities, "but we are also exploring other business lines such as water and telecommunications," said Ostfield. According to this Global Times reporters' research on AIIB website, only two energy-related projects were approved in 2018 but the number of water-supply and transportation projects was five, for the same period.At the end of 2018, AIIB Board of Governors approved membership applications of another six countries, namely Algeria, Ghana, Libya, Morocco, Serbia and Togo. It is notable that five of the six are African nations."Almost all North African countries have joined the AIIB, while many countries in Sub-Saharan Africa have also joined or are considering joining AIIB," Jin said at the forum.In fact, AIIB has been investing in Africa since September 2017, with debt financing of $210 million for 11 solar projects in Egypt since then.However, according to the current AIIB mandate, the amount of investment used in non-Asian regions cannot exceed 15 percent of the total assets. Those projects must also bring benefits to Asia's economic development.In addition to expanding international investments, the next priority for AIIB is to attract more private capital for infrastructure projects, which was also a theme of 2018's annual meeting. So far, the money invested into projects was from the paid-in capital of $20 billion out of the total $100 billion capital. However, AIIB cannot continue to meet the massive needs of infrastructure construction in Asia itself, hence, requiring more private capital to support it.Ostfield noted that investing in emerging markets has traditionally not always been very attractive to institutional investors, so AIIB is thinking about pension funds, insurance companies and their endowment funds. "Our job is to create an offering of products, or provide the support that makes investing in emerging markets in Asia more attractive," she said, adding that AIIB's projects usually have sovereign guarantees, thus having a sound credit rating which is of great interest to private capital.