'Maybe I forgot you had grown up, but I just needed to pick you up'
Source:Global Times Published: 2019/1/13 16:38:39
An 84-year-old woman who suffers from Alzheimer's disease confused people at a kindergarten when she came to pick up her daughter who had left the school 30 years ago.
"My mom has had dementia for years and has forgotten a lot of things, but she still remembers she needs to pick me up which was over 30 years ago," the woman's daughter surnamed Bai was in tears when she arrived at the kindergarten to pick up her mother, Zijinshan Video reported.
Walking with the help of a cane, the woman took a bus to the Affiliated Kindergarten of Nanjing University of Science and Technology. She could only tell the security guard that she had come to pick up her daughter, who was surnamed Bai.
The security guard couldn't find the daughter's name in the school's list of students and called police who contacted the woman's daughter.
"Why are you here, mom?" the daughter asked. "I came to pick you up," the mother smiled at her daughter.
Many net users were moved by the touching story. "Mother's love is instinctual," one net user commented. "Parents are the people who care about you the most in the world," another wrote.