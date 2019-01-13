Horoscope

Happy birthday:



Although the day may prove to be a trying one, you will come out on top eventually so long as you don't give up. A friendship is about to face a major trial. Try to ensure you give your friend the benefit of the doubt whenever possible. Your lucky numbers: 1, 4, 9, 14, 16.







Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Your need for perfection will propel you to the top, but may lead to unnecessary stress. Remember to take a breath every now and then. Sometimes you just have to let things go. Purple will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭



Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Although you have been unlucky in love lately, there is no reason to worry as this will not last forever. Stay positive and do not hesitate to lean on your friends until things turn around. Blue will be your lucky color today. ✭✭✭✭



Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



If your gut has been telling you something, there more than likely is a good reason. Where there is smoke there is usually fire. Family matters should be made a priority as some major changes are going on at home. ✭✭✭



Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



The alignment of the stars indicates that you will be extremely successful when it comes to business matters today. This will be an excellent time to negotiate contracts and close deals. ✭✭✭✭



Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Taking in an exhibition at a local art gallery will help ignite your creative passions. This boost to your imagination will prove extremely useful for tackling a difficult problem that has caused you a headache. ✭✭✭✭



Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Contacts on social media will introduce you to a great opportunity so make sure you stay connected today. Night classes can help improve your professional skills. ✭✭✭✭



Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Change up the rules today by trying something brand new and you may be pleasantly surprised by the results. Fortune will favor the bold. Financial matters will require your personal attention. ✭✭✭✭



Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Do not allow fear to impact your decision making. Although the challenges that you will have to face may be tough, you will be able to see things through so long as you forge ahead with courage. Friends and family will be great sources of support. ✭✭✭✭



Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Anything worth doing is worth doing well. Make sure you commit the appropriate amount of time and energy to any task you undertake. A friend will be the source of some helpful advice. ✭✭✭✭







Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Your willingness to go to any lengths to accomplish tasks will earn you the admiration of your peers and an opportunity for a promotion. Either you or someone close to you is about to come into a large sum of money. ✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Trouble is lurking right over the horizon. Now is the time to prepare before it is too late. Focus your energies on stabilizing your finances by drawing up a strict budget. ✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Your financial luck is looking up. Short-term investments are sure to provide high returns. Although you still have some undone tasks on your agenda, there is nothing that is so important it cannot wait until tomorrow. ✭✭✭

