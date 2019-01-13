Brave 4-year-old boy leads police to deadly accident, saves his baby sister

"Our car was going too fast and we couldn't stop," the 4-year-old brave boy explains what happened to the police. Source: Pear Video

A 4-year-old boy in Zhaotong, Southwest China's Yunnan Province bravely climbed up a hill to seek help from locals after surviving a car crash. His efforts were credited with saving his 18-month-old sister, but their two relatives died in the accident.Earlier this month, the boy was discovered by locals sitting alone on hillside road wearing thin clothing, barefoot and shivering in the cold wind. The villagers took him home, fed him and contacted with the police.The boy explained that he had climbed up the hill in his bare feet after he and his sister managed to get out of the car that had landed upside down after falling down a hillside, according to Sohu Video.The boy explained to police that he was in a car driven by his uncle on there way to visit relatives after midnight when the accident occurred. "Our car was going too fast and we couldn't stop," the boy told police who asked them to search for his family members.The police and locals immediately went to accident scene where they found the bodies of two adults in a car and a little girl alive on the hillside.Many neitizens have been touched by the boy's bravery. "If the boy didn't climb up the hill, both he and his sister would probably have died," a Sina Weibo user wrote.The brother and sister, and the bodies his aunt and uncle were returned to relatives.Sohu Video