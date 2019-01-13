More than 6,000 Chinese banned from taking trains, planes in H2 2018: report

Source:Global Times Published: 2019/1/13 18:33:39

A view of a Fuxing bullet train in Shanghai. File Photo: VCG



China has beefed up efforts to regulate discredited behavior during recent years and further efforts are expected to advance its sound social credit system, such as possible restrictions on more areas of daily life such as employment, an analyst said over the weekend.



More than 6,000 Chinese who have credit problems were banned from taking domestic trains or planes since the first government blacklist was released in June 2018, domestic news site thepaper.cn reported on Saturday.



Among those, 5,028 people were banned from taking planes as of Friday, as 70 percent of them had carried or consigned dangerous and prohibited goods and nearly 23 percent had fabricated identification for flights, the report said, citing information from the Civil Aviation Administration of China. Other banned behaviors included hindering security work and disturbing cabin order.



A total of 1,747 people were banned to take trains as of Friday, the report said.



China has stepped up efforts to regulate its personal credit behavior, and although it is still at an early phase compared with Western countries such as the US and Canada, it shows the country's determination to build a sound social credit system in the coming years, Dong Zheng, an industry analyst in Beijing, told the Global Times on Sunday.



On June 1, the first government blacklist that banned 169 people from taking trains or planes in the country was released on the official website hmd.creditchina.gov.cn. Jia Yueting, founder of famed technology company LeEco, was among them.



The 169 people included not only financial market deadbeats like Jia but also those who hadn't paid their taxes or those who had misbehaved on planes or trains.



The restriction for taking planes is valid for one year, while the period is 180 days for taking trains. People can get their names removed from the list when the period ends.



"Restraining them from taking trains and planes is just a start, and tougher measures that will have more impact on daily life, such as employment and higher education, should follow," Dong noted.



China has sought to crack down on discredited behavior in various sectors in recent years.



A total of 44 government departments decided to tighten regulations on the statistics sector by such moves as revealing the information of discredited individuals or companies to the public and taking joint disciplinary actions against such people and companies based on relevant rules, according to the

Newspaper headline: Thousands hit by rail, plane travel bans



China has beefed up efforts to regulate discredited behavior during recent years and further efforts are expected to advance its sound social credit system, such as possible restrictions on more areas of daily life such as employment, an analyst said over the weekend.More than 6,000 Chinese who have credit problems were banned from taking domestic trains or planes since the first government blacklist was released in June 2018, domestic news site thepaper.cn reported on Saturday.Among those, 5,028 people were banned from taking planes as of Friday, as 70 percent of them had carried or consigned dangerous and prohibited goods and nearly 23 percent had fabricated identification for flights, the report said, citing information from the Civil Aviation Administration of China. Other banned behaviors included hindering security work and disturbing cabin order.A total of 1,747 people were banned to take trains as of Friday, the report said.China has stepped up efforts to regulate its personal credit behavior, and although it is still at an early phase compared with Western countries such as the US and Canada, it shows the country's determination to build a sound social credit system in the coming years, Dong Zheng, an industry analyst in Beijing, told the Global Times on Sunday.On June 1, the first government blacklist that banned 169 people from taking trains or planes in the country was released on the official website hmd.creditchina.gov.cn. Jia Yueting, founder of famed technology company LeEco, was among them.The 169 people included not only financial market deadbeats like Jia but also those who hadn't paid their taxes or those who had misbehaved on planes or trains.The restriction for taking planes is valid for one year, while the period is 180 days for taking trains. People can get their names removed from the list when the period ends."Restraining them from taking trains and planes is just a start, and tougher measures that will have more impact on daily life, such as employment and higher education, should follow," Dong noted.China has sought to crack down on discredited behavior in various sectors in recent years.A total of 44 government departments decided to tighten regulations on the statistics sector by such moves as revealing the information of discredited individuals or companies to the public and taking joint disciplinary actions against such people and companies based on relevant rules, according to the National Development and Reform Commission , China's top economic planner, on December 25, 2018.