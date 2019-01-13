Australia forces local govts to induct citizens on holiday

Australia's federal government has ordered local governments to hold naturalization ceremonies for new citizens on Australia Day amid controversy over the holiday, which some claim is offensive to its indigenous people.



The federal government is proposing that all local government bodies in Australia, typically referred to as councils, must hold induction ceremonies for new citizens on the Australia Day holiday on January 26 and the Australian Citizenship Day holiday on September 17 or have their authorization revoked, Immigration Minister David Coleman said in an emailed statement on Sunday.



Australia Day marks the anniversary of the 1788 arrival of the first British fleet to Sydney Cove, where the British flag was raised on the continent marking the start of colonization.



Aboriginal Australians trace their lineage on the island ­continent back 50,000 years, and for them, the date marks the start of the loss of their ­cultural heritage and suffering under discriminatory policies.



The holiday has become controversial with pressure by activists to change the date from what they call "Invasion Day."



The country's 700,000 or so indigenous people track near the bottom of its 25 million citizens in almost every economic and social indicator.



Several local councils in the country have stopped holding citizenship ceremonies on ­Australia Day because of concerns that the date is insulting to ­Aborigines.





