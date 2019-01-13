In-form Matt Kuchar extends lead at Sony Open in Hawaii

Matt Kuchar was model of consistency, shooting a bogey-free 66 on Saturday in the third round of the PGA Tour's Sony Open to stretch his lead to two strokes over Andrew Putnam.



Kuchar used a hot putter to roll in four birdies and missed just two greens in regulation on the Waialae Country Club course in Hawaii to move to 18-under 192 overall.



Kuchar has been one of the steadiest golfers on the tour this season and said the key for him is keeping the ball in play and limiting his mistakes.



"It was awfully steady and bogey-free. It is the golf I like to play to stay out of trouble," he said. "I hit more drivers and three woods than most, but I feel comfortable about putting those on the fairways. There are so many dog legs and this rough is nasty."



Putnam, who trailed by one stroke at the halfway stage, shot a three-under 67 to get to 16-under overall. He closed with a birdie on Saturday to cut Kuchar's lead to just two.



Keith Mitchell fired a seven-under 63 and is tied for third with Chez Reavie (66) on 196.



Veteran Kuchar has a career-best 54-hole score in Hawaii as the American tries to win for the ninth time on the US PGA Tour.



The four-time Ryder Cup team member won a bronze medal for the USA at the 2016 Summer Olympics. The 40-year-old is also trying to win for the second time this season after capturing the Mayakoba Golf Classic in November.





