Iran denies withdrawal from nuke deal

Iran's Foreign Ministry denied that Tehran considers withdrawal from the 2015 international nuclear deal, Tasnim news agency reported on Sunday.

The Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qasemi strongly denied recent "rumors" inside the country about the country's plan to pull out of the landmark deal as "untrue."

It seems that certain groups are "systematically" fomenting mental chaos in the society and disrupting the market to favor the profiteers, Qasemi was quoted as saying.

"They are attempting to spread biased and false news to create negative psychological atmosphere in the market," he said, adding that any decision about the nuclear deal comes within the purview of the Iranian high council monitoring the accord.

Qasemi also ruled out any disagreement between the Iranian foreign minister and President Hassan Rouhani over the ongoing political affairs of the Islamic republic.

He dismissed the idea that Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is going to resign or that there is a division between the foreign ministry and the administration, saying that "certain elements inside the country are insanely spreading false news to weaken the foreign ministry and its hardworking personnel."

Iran has stressed that the country will remain in the nuclear deal as long as the nuclear deal serves its interests.