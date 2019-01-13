Chicago to celebrate Chinese New Year with cultural events

Chicago is preparing to celebrate the Chinese New Year, which falls on Feb. 5 this year, with cultural, culinary and music events, organizers said Saturday.



"The atmosphere of celebrating Chinese New Year is getting heavier in the United States, particularly in cities with a big Chinese population," Liu Jun, acting consul general of the Chinese Consulate General in Chicago, said at a press conference.



Liu said dozens of programs have been organized for the upcoming Chinese New Year, in which cultural and artistic troupes from China will work with the local Chinese community to provide a glimpse of Chinese cultural traditions.



"Chicago has more wonderful celebration programs this year, and I believe all of you will enjoy a happier Chinese New Year here," Liu said.



Chicago is the first city in the United States to launch a Chinese New Year celebration in the name of the city government, and 2019 will be the sixth year for the city to mark the Chinese New Year.



On Feb. 4, the China National Peking Opera Company will kick off the Year of the Pig with a performance at the Chicago Cultural Center.



The Hubei Opera and Dance Drama Theater and Shanxi Cultural Troupe will also join in celebrating the Chinese New Year with a festive display of Chinese dance, music, and traditional food.



Chicago is paying a lot of attention to obtaining Chinese investments and attracting more Chinese tourists.



Choose Chicago, the city's tourism promotion agency, has set up tourism promotion offices in several big Chinese cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Chengdu.

