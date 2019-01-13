Spring Festival travel rush

This year's Spring Festival travel rush (Chunyun), which will begin on January 21, is expected to see nearly 3 billion passenger trips across the country, up 0.6 percent over last year, the Xinhua News Agency said in a recent report, citing a Chinese official.

Domestic railways will provide about 413 million trips during the travel rush, up 8.3 percent year-on-year, while the civil aviation sector will see 73 million trips, an increase of 12 percent, according to Lian Weiliang, vice chairman with the National Development and Reform Commission, China's top economic planner.

