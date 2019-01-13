This year's Spring Festival travel rush (Chunyun
), which will begin on January 21, is expected to see nearly 3 billion passenger trips across the country, up 0.6 percent over last year, the Xinhua News Agency said in a recent report, citing a Chinese official.
Domestic railways will provide about 413 million trips during the travel rush, up 8.3 percent year-on-year, while the civil aviation sector will see 73 million trips, an increase of 12 percent, according to Lian Weiliang, vice chairman with the National Development and Reform Commission
, China's top economic planner.