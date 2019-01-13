Advance for upgrading

China will make further efforts to advance the upgrading of domestic consumption in 2019 by enhancing urban and rural consumption capacities as well as driving services consumption, an official said over the weekend.



Domestic commodity consumption rose about 9.1 percent year-on-year to 38 trillion yuan ($5.6 trillion) in 2018, the fifth year in which it was the main driving force for Chinese economic growth, Xinhua reported on Saturday, citing Commerce Minister Zhong Shan.





