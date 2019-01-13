Polish officials mocked for smearing Beijing college

The front gate of the Beijing Foreign Studies University. Photo: VCG

Chinese netizens mocked Polish officials who called a Beijing language university a "top intelligence school," which is the alma mater of a Huawei employee arrested in Poland, and criticized foreign countries for attempting to demonize China.In reporting the recent arrest of a Huawei employee in Poland for allegedly engaging in espionage, the US-based United Press International quoted Polish officials as saying that the person they charged is a graduate of one of China's top intelligence schools.Wang Weijing was a Huawei sales director in Poland, and graduated with a Polish language major at Beijing Foreign Studies University (BFSU), according to BBC Chinese site on Sunday."If we change the university's name from Beijing Foreign Studies University to Beijing Foreign Spies University, the English abbreviation is amazingly still BFSU," a net user mocked on Sina Weibo.A photoshopped image of the university's school emblem with the name "Beijing Foreign Spies University" was also reposted by Chinese netizens on Weibo.The comments on the foreign media accusation of Niu Huayong, the dean of BFSU's International Business School, were also widely circulated online."For many years, I have tried my best to conceal my identity. …But I was discovered by the US. I don't want to hide it anymore. Yes, I am the instructor of this intelligence university," Niu said on Sina Weibo on Saturday.Some BFSU students even joked about their courses, saying the English intensive reading course should now be called "English intelligence analysis" course, while referring English listening to the elementary course of eavesdropping.It's not the first time that China has been accused of espionage. Western countries, including the US, have accused many Chinese companies of spying for the government."It shows that Western countries have expanded their accusations against China from the business sector to the cultural field," Li Haidong, a professor at the China Foreign Affairs University's Institute of International Relations, told the Global Times.