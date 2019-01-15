US extends troop deployment at border

Active-duty soldiers erect miles of wire fencing at popular crossing points

The Pentagon said Monday it would extend until September 30 the deployment of active-duty soldiers and Coast Guard members at the US-Mexico border, while expanding the mission to include surveillance and detection.



Lengthening the troops' mission past a January 31 deadline, the Pentagon said it was "transitioning its support at the southwestern border from hardening ports of entry to mobile surveillance and detection, as well as concertina wire emplacement between ports of entry."



"DoD will continue to provide aviation support," the statement added, referring to the Department of Defense.



The Pentagon already has about 2,350 active-duty troops stationed along the boundary, deployed by President Donald Trump last year before midterm elections in November as Central American migrants made their way to the border to seek asylum from violence and poverty in their own countries.



Critics decried Trump's order as a political stunt to galvanize support ahead of the vote in which Republicans lost control of the House of Representatives.



Trump spoke of a "national emergency" and an "invasion" - initially suggesting US troops could shoot migrants if they threw stones at the US border.



The US military is not allowed in almost any case to get involved in domestic law enforcement and the border mission has put the supposedly non-political military in an uncomfortable spotlight.



About 2,200 National Guardsmen were supporting border operations even before Trump sent the active-duty troops. The unusual deployment was supposed to end in mid-December, but the Department of Homeland Security asked that it be extended until January, a date which is now further prolonged.



The troops' role had primarily been to erect kilometers of concertina-wire fencing along popular crossing points.



Trump is unwavering in his demand for a barrier, which has triggered an impasse with legislators and a partial government shutdown that is entering its fourth week. The president only recently backed away from talk of an emergency declaration that would have freed up Department of Defense funds for a border barrier, after pressing it for days as a way out of the continuing budget standoff.



Some rank-and-file troops grumbled about the mission to US media before they were instructed not to voice personal opinions to the press.





