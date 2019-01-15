Taliban claims truck bomb attack, warns more to follow

The Taliban on Tuesday claimed responsibility for a truck bomb attack in Kabul that ripped through surrounding neighborhoods, killing at least four people and wounding more than 100, in the latest assault on the Afghan capital.



In a grim message, the militants also vowed to carry out more attacks in the city in direct response to the recent appointment of former spymaster and anti-Taliban veteran Amrullah Saleh as interior minister.



Monday evening's explosion near the heavily fortified Green Village foreign compound shook Kabul and comes as diplomats ramp up efforts to end the 17-year war in Afghanistan, which by some estimates was the world's deadliest conflict in 2018.



The force of the blast was felt across the sprawling city, initially causing confusion about the exact location of the attack. It shattered the windows of surrounding houses and shops.



Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid told journalists on WhatsApp that four attackers blew up an explosives-packed truck before entering Green Village and "killing many" foreigners.



Four people have been confirmed dead and 113 wounded, the health ministry said.



Most of the victims were Afghan civilians.



"Seven or eight people have been injured in every house around here including myself," said resident Mohammad Aref. "When I came out, the street was full of bodies of the dead and injured."





