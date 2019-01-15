Officials aim to boost public confidence, support enterprises

Officials speak at a press conference of the State Council in Beijing on Tuesday. Photo: Shen Weiduo/GT

China has vowed to reduce taxes and fees on a larger scale in 2019, especially favoring the manufacturing sector and small, micro- and medium-sized companies, which will help stabilize economic growth and stimulate market vitality, officials said at a press conference on Tuesday."In line with the just-concluded Central Economic Work Conference , we will maintain a proactive fiscal policy and further reduce taxes and fees to solve the financing crunch for the private economy, as well as small and micro-sized enterprises," Lian Weiliang, deputy head of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), told the media.Apart from tax cuts, China has been strengthening support for the private sector, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). From January to November last year, lending to SMEs rose 17.1 percent from a year earlier, the People's Bank of China (PBC), the central bank, said on Tuesday.Newly added yuan-denominated loans in 2018 increased 2.64 trillion yuan ($390.5 billion) year-on-year to 16.17 trillion yuan, according to the PBC.Assistant Finance Minister Xu Hongcai told the press conference that fiscal expenditure will be raised, based on economic conditions and market demand in 2019. Also, special bond issues for local governments will be further expanded and accelerated."With the release of a series of stimulus policies, market confidence will get an initial boost. With the policies to be implemented gradually this year, we are set to see better economic data," Cong Yi, a professor at the Tianjin University of Finance and Economics, told the Global Times on Tuesday.But Cong said that China also does not want its GDP growth expand this year, both out of pressure from external uncertainties and the country's overall plan of stabilizing its economy.A Bloomberg report said that the tax cuts may boost China's GDP by 0.46 percentage point, citing JP Morgan economists.Officials and experts cautioned that the economic stimulus plan is a structural adjustment that is essential in the transformation period. "China will not resort to 'flood-like' stimulus," Lian noted, adding that the country will not loosen regulations on local debt and real estate.However, experts cautioned these measures might not deliver real benefits for private enterprises as fast as expected, as it will take time for local governments to restructure. But in 2019, the pace will accelerate.Some entrepreneurs expressed similar concerns. "We haven't seen any concrete moves by local governments to implement these policies," a business representative surnamed Chen, who has been engaged in magnet production for years, told the Global Times.The manufacturing industry has borne the brunt of the hit resulting from the China-US trade war.The Global Times recently visited four different factories in Dongguan, South China's Guangdong Province, which is also known as the country's manufacturing hub.Local business representatives, especially those from SMEs, expressed concern over external pressure weighing on companies' performances, in addition to rising labor costs and tightened social security requirements. Stricter enforcement of social security contributions has become a new burden on private manufacturers.Dong Dengxin, director of the Finance and Securities Institute at Wuhan University of Science and Technology, told the Global Times on Tuesday that Chinese enterprises' tax burden is indeed heavier than their foreign counterparts."But tax reform can't take effect overnight, and the central government is considering more substantial tax relief efforts, for example, adding a new category of property tax," Dong said."The specific plan for value-added tax (VAT) reform has not been finalized yet, but substantial VAT cuts are likely in 2019," Xu said, adding that the country is also outlining a plan to further reduce the social insurance contribution burden of enterprises.