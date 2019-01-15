German economy posts weakest growth in 5 years

The German economy grew by 1.5 percent in 2018, the weakest rate in five years and markedly slower than the previous year, preliminary data showed on Tuesday, in a sign that exporters in Europe's largest economy are being hit by trade tensions.



German companies are struggling with a cooling of the global economy and tariff disputes triggered by US President Donald Trump's "America First" policies. The risk that Britain will leave the EU without a deal in March is another uncertainty.



The preliminary GDP estimate published by the Federal Statistics Office was in line with market expectations and compared with a growth rate of 2.2 percent in 2017.



"The German economy thus grew the ninth year in a row, although growth has lost momentum," the statistics office said, adding that growth was mainly driven by domestic demand with household consumption and state spending up on the year.



Company investments in machinery and equipment were particularly strong, rising by 4.5 percent on the year.



This helped offset a slowdown in export growth which nearly halved to 2.4 percent, from 4.6 percent in 2017. As imports grew at a faster pace than exports, net trade had a slightly negative effect on overall growth, the office said.



"Measured with the high expectations from one year ago, German economic growth was clearly disappointing," KfW chief economist Joerg Zeuner said.



The head of the DIW economic institute, Marcel Fratzscher, pointed to strong domestic activity and the record state budget surplus of nearly 60 billion euros ($68.61 billion), which are both seen driving growth this year as well.



"The strong labour market with rising employment and healthy wage hikes will help to maintain private consumption as the main pillar of economic growth," Fratzscher said.



"The trade disputes and the uncertainty surrounding a recession in the US in the coming two years are probably the biggest risks for the economy."



German exports to China grew nearly 10 percent year-on-year from January to November, while exports to Britain fell by 3.6 percent in the same period, the office said.





