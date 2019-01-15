US, North Korea to hold talks this week

The US and North Korea
plan to hold high-level talks in Washington this week to discuss a second meeting between their leaders, South Korean media said on Tuesday, as the old enemies seek an "interim" deal to revitalise nuclear talks.
The meeting, led by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and senior North Korean official Kim Yong-chol, is due on Thursday or Friday, the Chosun Ilbo newspaper reported, citing an unidentified diplomatic source familiar with the issue.
They are expected to finalize the date and venue of a second summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un
, the newspaper said.
The White House offered no immediate comment on the Chosun Ilbo report, while a State Department official said: "We don't have any meetings to announce."
South Korea's Yonhap news agency quoted an unidentified diplomatic source as saying that Pompeo and Kim Yong-chol could meet this week.
The North Korean delegation could visit the US "as soon as this week" but plans have not been finalized, a CNN reporter, citing an unidentified source, said on Twitter.
Trump wrote Kim Jong-un a letter, which was flown to Pyongyang and hand delivered over the weekend, the CNN reporter added, citing the source.
South Korea's Foreign Ministry spokesman told reporters the North and the US were "in contact" but it was "inappropriate" to comment on plans for talks.
A meeting this week could mean the two sides are nearing a compromise after months of standoff over how to move forward in ending North Korea's nuclear and missile programs.
Trump and Kim pledged at their first summit in Singapore last June to work toward denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula
. But there has been little significant progress.
Pompeo, who made several trips to Pyongyang last year, sought to meet his counterpart last November, but the talks were called off at the last minute.
Contact was resumed after Kim's New Year's speech, in which he said he was willing to meet Trump "at any time," South Korea's ambassador to the US, Cho Yoon-je, told reporters last week.
In Seoul, South Korea deleted a description of North Korea as an "enemy" in its defence white paper released on Tuesday, though it said its weapons of mass destruction posed a threat to peace and stability.