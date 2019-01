Customers sample food at an event held by McDonald's China in Beijing on Tuesday. The company said it will launch special products on Wednesday in more than 3,000 stores with the theme of "gold" for the coming Spring Festival. In the Spring Festival in 2018, the retail and catering industry achieved sales of 926 billion yuan ($136.98 billion), up 10.2 percent year-on-year. Photo: Courtesy of McDonald's China