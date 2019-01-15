Netizens slam ‘cruel’ backpack use of Gentoo penguins at show





Penguins visit Harbin ice and snow world on Sunday in Harbin, Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Photo:VCG

A penguin show in Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, which required the Antarctic bird to wear backpacks while walking, has sparked heated discussions among netizens concerned that the load will harm the birds.The video of six Gentoo penguins from Harbin Ice Show World carrying mini backpacks and tottering towards audiences has gone viral online.There were no barriers between the penguins and audiences, who were seen in the video taking photos.Some netizens said they were concerned that the backpacks burdened the birds and harmed them."The bag is specially tailored according to the size of the bird. The fixed place is decorated with a Velcro button, so it won't hurt the penguins," Zhang Zhiming, an employee of the marketing department of Harbin Pole Land, told the Beijing Youth Daily on Monday.Zhang said that penguins, which are very sensitive animals, would try to get rid of that bag like licking it if they feel uncomfortable.Gentoo penguins are notoriously mischievous, so the employees designed the "naughty" image with a fish-shaped bag which is suitable to the penguins' traits.Zhang told the Global Times on Tuesday that the 15-minute event aims to let the penguins walk outside. "Also, we want to creatively popularize knowledge of Gentoo penguins by allowing people to interact with them.""We need to avoid imposing human preferences on wild animals. Letting animals make unnatural movements injures them," Sun Quanhui, a senior scientific adviser at the international NGO World Animal Protection, told the Global Times on Tuesday, noting that wild animals are not playthings.