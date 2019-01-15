Nation’s capital readies intl horticultural exhibition





Photo taken on Jan. 1, 2019 shows Shixia Tunnel of the Xinglongkou-Yanqing section of Beijing-Chongli Expressway, which gets through Beijing's Changping district and Yanqing district, in Beijing, capital of China. After more than three years' construction work, the 42.2-km-long Xinglongkou-Yanqing section of Beijing-Chongli Expressway linking northwest Beijing's Xinglongkou Village in Changping district and Yanqing district opened to traffic on Tuesday. Beijing-Chongli Expressway starts from Beijing and ends at Chongli of north China's Hebei Province. It will serve the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition 2019 and the Beijing 2022 Winter Games, which are to be held in Yanqing and Chongli respectively. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

Despite the freezing cold, workers are rushing indoor and outdoor arrangements for the International Horticultural Exhibition slated to open on April 29 in the district of Yanqing on the northern outskirts of Beijing.According to the organizing committee of the event, commonly known as Expo 2019 Beijing, all infrastructure for 100 indoor and outdoor gardens at the exhibition will be finished by the end of March.Eighty-six countries and 24 international organizations have confirmed participation in the exhibition. The infrastructure for more than 30 of the 41 international gardens has finished, according to Jiao Yutong, an official with the organizing committee.Xinhua reporters saw the infrastructure in gardens for Japan, Germany, Pakistan and Thailand completed. A number of plants have been shipped to the gardens."Participating countries have taken the exhibition as a platform for demonstrating their newest horticulture achievements and promoting tourism as well as making horticulture," he said.Open from April 29 to October 7 y this ear, the expo will exhibit flower, fruit and vegetable farming at the foot of the Great Wall in Yanqing.Throughout the expo, visitors can also enjoy more than 2,500 cultural activities.This is the second time for China to hold such a high-level horticulture expo. The first was held in the southwestern Chinese city of Kunming in 1999.China's flower industry is now in full bloom, with a plantation area expanding from about 14,000 hectares in 1984 to about 1.4 million hectares in 2018, the largest in the world.