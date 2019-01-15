Japanese Olympic Committee head denies bribery allegations





Japan's Olympic Committee President Tsunekazu Takeda attends a press conference in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 15, 2019. Takeda denied the corruption allegations related to winning bid of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics against him on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

The head of Japan's Olympic Committee on Tuesday denied allegations that he used a bribe to help Tokyo secure its bid to host the 2020 Olympic Games.Tsunekazu Takeda, president of the Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC), who faces investigations launched by the International Olympic Committee and French authorities, maintained his innocence in a press conference on the matter on Tuesday.Takeda swiftly exited from the press conference after briefly denying allegations related to a two million U.S. dollar payment made in 2013 to Singapore-based consultancy firm Black Tidings, which is connected to a powerful IOC member.The JOC chief admitted to signing off on the payment, but maintained the paperwork and those involved in the deal were all above board and that he himself was distanced from the payment."As for the contract with Black Tidings, I was not involved in the decision-making process in any shape or form. The JOC's internal probe has concluded that the payment to the firm was proper compensation for consulting services," Takeda said."I will prove my innocence by fully cooperating with French authorities," Takeda said in the press conference, before exiting after seven minutes and refusing to take questions.While a Japanese probe into the matter has concluded there was no wrongdoing on Takeda's part after allegations of the receipt of illicit funds was first reported and concluded in 2016, a probe by French authorities is still ongoing.In a prepared speech, Takeda reiterated his stance that the JOC's own probe in 2016 concluded that no wrongdoing, particularly on his part, had been committed."The report by the panel concluded that the payment was authorized following an appropriate procedure," Takeda said."I myself did not have anything to do with the decision to form a contract with Black Tidings or did not have any reason to have doubts about those people concerned with this matter or the procedures," Takeda reiterated.As allegations against Takeda threaten to sully Tokyo's hosting of the Games, awarded to Japan's capital in 2013 after Tokyo beat Istanbul 60-36 in the final round of voting, Japanese Education Minister Masahiko Shibayama, whose ministry oversees Japan's sporting activities, implored Takeda to clear up the suspicions against him."There are just 18 months to go until the Tokyo Games and we intend to carry on preparing for them," Shibayama said.