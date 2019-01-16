UN Postal Administration issues stamps to celebrate Chinese "Year of the Pig"

The UN Postal Administration (UNPA) has issued a special stamp sheet featuring the Year of the Pig in celebration of the Chinese Lunar New Year.



This new sheet, composed of 10 1.15-US-dollar stamps and featuring the UN logo and a cartoon pig with floral print, is the tenth of UNPA's Chinese New Year stamp series.



According to UN News, the labels of the stamps and the background were designed by Wu Shining, who is a renowned Chinese artist and has designed many stamps for China Post.



In Chinese culture, the Year of the Pig is the last of the 12 zodiac signs. People born in 1923, 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995 or 2007 are born in the Year of the Pig. For this year, the Chinese New Year day falls on Feb. 5, 2019.



The stamp sheet now can be purchased through UNPA's website and at UNPA stamp shops in New York, Geneva and Vienna.



Since 1951, the UNPA has issued more than a thousand different types of stamps. It issued its first stamp sheet with the theme of Chinese Zodiac year in 2010, and has since issued stamp sheet featuring Chinese Zodiac animal every year.

