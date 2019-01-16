China's AliExpress tops Israel's cross-border shopping websites in 2018

AliExpress, Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba's online global retail platform, topped Israel's cross-border shopping websites in 2018, said a report by Israel Postal Company on Tuesday.



According to the data, about 65 million packages of cross-border e-commerce were delivered in Israel in 2018, of which around 50 percent were orders from AliExpress.



The second on the list is the US e-commerce giant eBay.



The largest increase of orders to Israel in 2018 was made by Amazon, Next and Asos online shopping websites.



By countries, most orders by Israelis in 2018 were from China, followed by the United States and United Kingdom.



The total e-commerce package weight delivered to Israel in 2018 was 14,100 tons, an increase of about 23 percent compared with 2017.



The leading categories in Israeli orders in 2018 were clothing and footwear, housewares, kitchen accessories, gadgets, electronics and computers, vitamins and cosmetics.

