Chinese economic officials elaborate policies to boost growth





Photo taken on Dec. 19, 2017 shows the construction site of a bridge of Shangqiu-Hefei-Hangzhou high-speed railway in central China's Henan Province.

A visitor experiences virtual reality technology during an exposition held in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 10, 2018.

Aerial photo taken on April 28, 2018 shows staff members working on an overpass in front of the terminal of a new airport under construction in Beijing, capital of China.

A technician operates the sunshade curtain in the greenhouse with a mobile APP at Guangyang District in Langfang City, north China's Hebei Province, May 31, 2018.

Photo taken on Nov. 1, 2018 shows the i5 intelligent jewelry processing workshop at Shenyang Machine Group in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province.

Local residents at the taxation bureau service hall of Yunyang, Southwest China’s Chongqing Municipality, on January 5 Photo: IC

China's senior economic officials on Tuesday elaborated the country's policies to ensure sustained and healthy economic development.Xu Hongcai, assistant minister at the Ministry of Finance , said the country will cut taxes and fees on a larger scale this year.The government will unveil favorable tax policies to support small and micro businesses and deepen value-added tax reform, Xu told a press conference.The country will move to lower burdens on the manufacturing sector as well as small and micro companies, moderately expand fiscal expenditure and increase financial input in areas including poverty alleviation, agriculture, technological innovation, environmental protection and efforts to improve people's livelihoods, Xu said.Zhu Hexin, deputy governor of the People's Bank of China, said the central bank will offer sufficient financial support for the real economy sector, avoid a flood of liquidity and maintain a stable macro-leverage ratio.Zhu said maintaining the prudent monetary policy does not mean the central bank cannot tweak its policies, which will be fine-tuned to make them more forward-looking, flexible and targeted when changes in the situation arise.Lian Weiliang, deputy head of the National Development and Reform Commission , said the country will make investment more targeted and effective and refrain from resorting to massive economic stimulus.The country will increase investment with a focus on construction and renovation, prioritizing areas including artificial intelligence, industrial Internet, Internet of Things, major infrastructure projects and technical transformation and equipment replacement in the manufacturing sector, Lian said at the press conference.