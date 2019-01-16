JV aims at SE Asia insurance market

ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance Co, the first internet-based insurer in China, announced Wednesday that its subsidiary ZhongAn Technologies International Group (ZA International), and Grab Holdings Inc, Southeast Asia's leading online-to-offline mobile platform, will establish a joint venture company to enter the digital insurance distribution business in Southeast Asia.



The new firm will create a digital insurance marketplace that offers innovative insurance products in a range of categories with fractionalized premiums, directly to users through the Grab mobile app.





