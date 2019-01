The Annual Conference 2019 of the Boao Forum for Asia (BF) is scheduled to be held from March 26 to March 29 in Boao, South China's Hainan Province, the Secretariat of the BFA said in Beijing on Wednesday.The opening plenum will take place on March 28. There will be about 50 official sessions focused on different topics, including an open world economy, multilateralism, regional cooperation and global governance and innovation-driven development.