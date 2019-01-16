CPPCC holds Spring Festival reception for widows of luminaries

China's top political advisory body held a Spring Festival reception for the widows of renowned figures Wednesday.



Zhang Qingli, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), introduced the achievements made by the advisory body in 2018 at the event.



Zhang said the committee would always respect and care for them and that it looks forward to hearing their valuable advice on the CPPCC's work and development.



He called on them to continue caring for nation building and support development of the united front work and work of the CPPCC.



Wang Yang, chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, attended the gathering.



This year's Spring Festival, or Chinese Lunar New Year, falls on Feb. 5.

