President Xi orders efforts to promote social justice, ensure people's wellbeing





Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivers a speech at the central conference on political and legal work in Beijing, capital of China. The conference was held in Beijing on Tuesday and Wednesday. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

President Xi Jinping has ordered efforts to promote modern social governance, push forward reforms and develop a better force in political and legal work.Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the statement in a speech to the central conference on political and legal work held in Beijing Tuesday and Wednesday.He instructed law enforcement and judicial agencies to enhance their revolutionary spirit, standardize their practice and improve competence.