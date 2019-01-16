Unstable political relations between China and some Western nations drive Chinese tourists to neighboring nations





Tourists, including some from China, wear kimonos in Kyoto, Japan in December 2017. Photo: VCG

Chinese tourists are not only flocking to neighboring countries like Japan and Thailand, but have shown loyalty to their favorite destinations with repeat visits and in-depth travel, as unstable political relations between China and some Western countries have dampened desire for more distant journeys.Major domestic travel service providers are seeing a big uptick in demand for neighboring countries. Data sent by online travel provider Ctrip to the Global Times on Wednesday shows that Bangkok and Tokyo are the top two overseas travel destinations for Chinese travelers, with Seoul and the Thai island of Phuket snapping at their heels. Data released by Lvmama also shows that in 2018, Chinese tourists favored surrounding countries like Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia and Russia.Data provided by China Spring Tour showed that they hosted some 380,000 Chinese tourists on organized tours to Thailand in 2018, compared with about 350,000 the previous year. Travel to South Korea had also rebounded in the second half of 2018 as political tensions started to dissolve, the company disclosed.Overall, Chinese tourists made 140 million visits to overseas countries and regions in 2018, up by 13.5 percent year-on-year, according to recent data released by the China Tourism Academy.Chinese tourists are also showing a trend for making repeat visits for more comprehensive trips to nearby destinations for specialized sightseeing and activities, a very encouraging sign in the eyes of industry insiders.Yu, a Shanghai-based white-collar worker, made a five-day trip in December to Hakon and Kamakura, two relative niche travel destinations in Japan. It was her third trip to Japan in recent years after she visited more popular destinations like Osaka and Kyoto.For Yu, repeated visits allowed her to have a more comprehensive look at the country instead of just routine sightseeing. During this tour to Kamakura, she took some time to visit Kamakura station, a scene from the Japanese animation Slam Dunk, popular among her generation, which was born after 1980.Yu, who does not have very long holidays, said a quick trip to Japan is like a convenient respite in her life. "If I have longer holidays, I would consider longer trips to more distant areas like northern Europe. But under current conditions, Japan is a very attractive destination to me with its convenience, its short distance from China, and the diversity of the attractions it offers to tourists."The Global Times has observed such "in-depth" tours of China's neighboring countries have become increasingly popular among domestic tourists. One Shanghai-based tourist, for example, traveled to Russia last year and visited the graves of several well-known Russian writers in a kind of cultural pilgrimage."There is a growing trend for people to visit less well-known spots in neighboring countries for some special and even personal reasons, like trying certain sports, tasting a certain type of food, seeing special natural scenery and so forth. I, for example, plan to visit Japan's Kagawa this March which is very famous for udon noodles. This trend was hard to imagine just 10 years ago," Zhou Weihong, deputy general manager of China Spring Tour, told the Global Times on Wednesday.According to Zhou, China's economic slowdown has pushed many tourists to embrace budget travel which gives more bang for their buck as the cost of regional travel has reduced. "For example, the cost of a ticket to Hokkaido in Japan has reduced by about half in price in recent years, which is very attractive to domestic travelers, whether individuals or companies that are looking for suitable places for teambuilding," Zhou said.Experts have also noted that the unstable political relations China has with some Western countries had led to a shift in travel appetites.Zhou noted that since mid-2018, the rate of tourist visa rejection has increased a lot in the US for Chinese tourists, while some air routes also being canceled between the two countries.She also noted that political fluctuations, like the yellow vest campaign in certain European countries, have caused some Chinese tourists to hesitate over their travel plans to those places.Yang Yong, dean of the School of Tourism at East China Normal University, stressed to the Global Times that despite the travel appetite shift, China's overall demand for overseas tourism will be robust, and tourism will be a strong growth point for the domestic economy.