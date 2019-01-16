China capable of dealing with downward risks

By Chu Daye Source:Global Times Published: 2019/1/16 21:43:40

Digitalization, smart industries point to ‘confident’ future, says official

A press conference of the State Council on Wendesday. Photo: Chu Daye/GT



China is capable of dealing with risks of all sorts and achieving stable industrial growth with its strong domestic demand, comprehensive industrial layout and convenient infrastructure, an official with the country's



The comments were made as the central government vowed to implement the policies set out by the just-concluded Central



"Since the second half of 2018, China's industrial development faces rising downward pressure, due to the combined effects of the external and internal environment," Xin Guobin, MIIT vice minister, said at a press conference on Wednesday.



Although the overall situation is generally stable, the pain of industrial restructuring is keenly felt and there is rising anxiety in the corporate sector, the minister said.



China's value-added industrial output, an important economic indicator, expanded 5.4 percent year-on-year in November, the National Bureau of Statistics said in December. The figure has slumped below the psychologically important level 6 percent since September.



"China could still achieve its annual target for industrial value-added growth, which is targeted at 6 percent, as the figure for the first 11 months was already 6.3 percent. Even if December growth slowed, the target for the year as a whole can still be attained," Xin said.



Overall, industrial growth is within a reasonable range, and the actual result is even slightly better than anticipated, Xin said.



Wan Zhe, chief economist with the International Cooperation Center of the



"China is shifting toward a new development model, but the old model persists," Wan said. "One example of the old model's continued grip on the Chinese economy is that money failed to flow as intended into the real economy even after the authorities loosened monetary policies."



Xin noted that some of the slowing factors are due to policies China has rolled out, including efforts on clamping down on polluting firms and trimming overcapacity in sectors such as steelmaking. "Such efforts have cleaned up the environment and cleared room for more advanced producers."



There is upbeat news. There has been a resurgence in manufacturing investment, which bounced back to 9.5 percent in the first 11 months to a medium- to high-growth margin, a marked improvement on both 2016 and 2017. Industrial growth in high-tech manufacturing and equipment manufacturing grew at 11.8 percent and 8.3 percent respectively, much faster than average.



Such achievements were made by continued supply-side structural reform, taxes and fees relief efforts and efforts to improve the business environment and revitalize the private sector economy, according to Xin.



Into 2019, the MIIT will speed up key projects in internet-connected cars and ultra-high-definition videos, large aircraft, aviation engines and heavy-duty gas turbines.



"With the benefits of the emerging digital economy, and as Chinese manufacturing becomes more digitalized, connected to the internet and more intelligent, we are full of confidence for future growth," Xin said.



China will also further implement opening-up policies in shipbuilding, aircraft manufacturing and the automotive industry in 2019, said Xin.

China is capable of dealing with risks of all sorts and achieving stable industrial growth with its strong domestic demand, comprehensive industrial layout and convenient infrastructure, an official with the country's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) said on Wednesday.The comments were made as the central government vowed to implement the policies set out by the just-concluded Central Economic Work Conference , which prioritized promoting high-quality manufacturing growth among the seven key tasks in 2019."Since the second half of 2018, China's industrial development faces rising downward pressure, due to the combined effects of the external and internal environment," Xin Guobin, MIIT vice minister, said at a press conference on Wednesday.Although the overall situation is generally stable, the pain of industrial restructuring is keenly felt and there is rising anxiety in the corporate sector, the minister said.China's value-added industrial output, an important economic indicator, expanded 5.4 percent year-on-year in November, the National Bureau of Statistics said in December. The figure has slumped below the psychologically important level 6 percent since September."China could still achieve its annual target for industrial value-added growth, which is targeted at 6 percent, as the figure for the first 11 months was already 6.3 percent. Even if December growth slowed, the target for the year as a whole can still be attained," Xin said.Overall, industrial growth is within a reasonable range, and the actual result is even slightly better than anticipated, Xin said.Wan Zhe, chief economist with the International Cooperation Center of the National Development and Reform Commission , the country's top economic planning body, told the Global Times on Wednesday that in addition to the actual impact of the trade war, a rising wind of protectionism around the world, with some countries wanting to keep China's industrial development and technological advancement in check, posed extra difficulties for Chinese industry."China is shifting toward a new development model, but the old model persists," Wan said. "One example of the old model's continued grip on the Chinese economy is that money failed to flow as intended into the real economy even after the authorities loosened monetary policies."Xin noted that some of the slowing factors are due to policies China has rolled out, including efforts on clamping down on polluting firms and trimming overcapacity in sectors such as steelmaking. "Such efforts have cleaned up the environment and cleared room for more advanced producers."There is upbeat news. There has been a resurgence in manufacturing investment, which bounced back to 9.5 percent in the first 11 months to a medium- to high-growth margin, a marked improvement on both 2016 and 2017. Industrial growth in high-tech manufacturing and equipment manufacturing grew at 11.8 percent and 8.3 percent respectively, much faster than average.Such achievements were made by continued supply-side structural reform, taxes and fees relief efforts and efforts to improve the business environment and revitalize the private sector economy, according to Xin.Into 2019, the MIIT will speed up key projects in internet-connected cars and ultra-high-definition videos, large aircraft, aviation engines and heavy-duty gas turbines."With the benefits of the emerging digital economy, and as Chinese manufacturing becomes more digitalized, connected to the internet and more intelligent, we are full of confidence for future growth," Xin said.China will also further implement opening-up policies in shipbuilding, aircraft manufacturing and the automotive industry in 2019, said Xin.