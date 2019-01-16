Chinese diplomacy more active in 2018 amid profound international changes





The roundtable meeting of the 2018 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on September 4, 2018. Chinese President Xi Jinping and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, the African co-chair of the forum, chaired the two-phase roundtable meeting respectively. Photo: Xinhua







If there is any problem with China's foreign affairs in 2018, that would be its ties with the US, but this is just one part of China's diplomatic ties with major powers, and due to US unilateralism and protectionism to some extent, China's relationship with other major powers has improved.Through China's ambitious diplomacy, Latin America, some 10,000 or more kilometers from China, is no longer a mere geographical concept to Chinese people. In early December, after having attended the G20 Summit in Argentina, Chinese President Xi Jinping went to Panama, a Latin American country which established diplomatic ties with China only in June 2017.The Panama Canal connecting the Pacific and the Atlantic means this Latin American country has a crucial geographic position in the so-called backyard of the US.The country's ambitious National Logistics Strategy of Panama 2030 (ELNP) seeks to make the country into a world-class logistics center and shares a similar outlook as the China-proposed Belt and Road initiative.China and Latin American ties have been developing fast. In 2018, the value of trade was no less than $200 billion and more than 2,000 Chinese firms were doing business in Latin America and invested more than $200 billion in creating more than 1.8 million local jobs.Airplanes from Brazil, oil from Venezuela, iron mines in Peru and beef from Argentina, more and more products Latin America are sold on the Chinese market.More and more Latin American countries, including Panama, have also cut their so-called diplomatic ties with the island of Taiwan, and backed the one-China principle.Not only in faraway Latin America, but relations with China's neighboring regions improved last year, especially after the US launched a trade war and embraced unilateralism and isolationism.Many countries that used to have disputes or differences with China have adjusted their approach in recent years.Great improvement in diplomatic ties with neighboring countries is the most shining diplomatic goal that China has achieved in 2018, said Li Haidong, a professor at the China Foreign Affairs University in Beijing."This has stabilized the general external situation and reduced pressure from neighbors on China, so that China could focus on handling pressure from the US," Li said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (4th from right) and other leaders of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states pose for a group photo during a restricted session of the 18th SCO summit in Qingdao, East China's Shandong Province on June 10, 2018. Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday chaired a restricted session of the 18th SCO summit in east China's coastal city of Qingdao. Photo: Xinhua