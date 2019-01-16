Russia ready to ‘save’ arms control treaty, calls on Europe to help out

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Wednesday Moscow is ready to work with the US to save a crucial arms control treaty, calling on Europe to help in faltering talks.



Moscow's top diplomat spoke after fresh talks between US and Russian officials in ­Geneva to salvage the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty (INF) went nowhere.



"We are still ready to work to save the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty," Lavrov told reporters. He called on European ­nations to help influence Washington, saying they had a major stake in the issue and should not be "at the tail end of the US position."



Talks have essentially ground to a halt, Lavrov said, describing Washington's logic as, "You are violating the treaty and we are not."



Last month Washington said it would withdraw from the INF treaty within 60 days if Russia did not dismantle missiles that the US claims breach the deal.



Russia denies it has violated the treaty, which forbids ground-launched short- and intermediate-range missiles.



On Tuesday, US and Russian diplomats blamed each other for pushing the agreement to the brink of collapse. Russians said Americans had confirmed Washington's intention to exit the treaty from February 2.



Russia's top negotiator in Geneva, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, said the ­Geneva talks centered on Russia's 9M729 system but that US demands regarding the missile were unacceptable.



Russians proposed holding another round of talks on the agreement but received no reply from the US, Ryabkov said.



Lavrov on Wednesday expressed hope it would be possible to save another key arms control agreement, the New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty), which expires in 2021. He slammed Washington's overall position, saying the potential for conflict was increasing due to the West's unwillingness to accept "the reality of an emerging multi-polar world" and its desire to "impose its will" on the rest of the global community.





